All CIS member states to monitor Kazakhstan’s presidential elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the executive committee of CIS member states Ilkhom Nematov said that the CIS observation mission proceeded to monitoring the election campaign. This year representatives of all CIS member states will observe the elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

He said that the mission headquarters opened today to settle organizational issues. It will distribute short-term and long-term observers in the regions to asses the country’s election laws. Chairman of the CIS executive committee Sergei Lebedev will head the mission that will include representatives of all CIS member states, CIS IPA, PA of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, diplomats, accredited in Astana, and CIS executive committee.