All conditions for political competition created in Kazakhstan, Ombudsman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev commented on preparations and organization of the forthcoming elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform reports.

«All the conditions were created for a fair political competition. All entirely depends on candidates, their activity, and definitely on the position of our citizens, who prefer political agenda of one or another candidate,» the Ombudsman told journalists following the meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

He said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights hailed the country’s reforms initiated by the Head of State to build a just Kazakhstan.

He added as for conditions for political pluralism, our office as well as any democratic society hail this part of the package of constitutional reforms announced by the Head of State last year. These reforms should further strengthen not only human rights but also the democratic society of vital interest on the eve of the Majilis elections ahead.

As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held on March 19.