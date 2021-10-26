All COVID-19 related requirements on state borders in place – minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi commented on the epidemiological control at the state borders at the Government’s session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the Government’s session, Minister Tsoi said the ministry monitors the epidemiological situation in neighboring countries and has not relaxed the control over the state borders.

According to Tsoi, all those crossing the national border with Kazakhstan both by land and by air are still required to provide negative PCR tests and follow all COVID-19 related requirements.

He also reminded that there is a ‘Travel without COVID’ application which is used in the EAEU member states. It still functions and allows to exchange the PCR tests data.

Minister Tsoi stressed that the ministry had only eased some coronavirus curbs within the country, while all COVID-19 requirements on the state borders are in place.

It bears to remind that at the Government’s session Prime Minister Askar Mamin had instructed to ensure strict adherence to the sanitary and epidemiological measures on the state border and to increase the pace of mass vaccination countrywide.