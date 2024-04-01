All damage caused by floods will be compensated, says Tokayev

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stresses that there is a shortage of technical specialists in water resources and irrigation. The government has been instructed to take a prompt decision on the issue, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.

Speaking to the meeting of the republican headquarters for flood control activities, Head of State Tokayev once again recalled that all officials are held directly responsible for flood prevention.

I already assessed your work. It’s negative because of negligence and lack of professionalism, causing vast material damage to residents, who now face inconveniences, adversely affecting their health and well-being, said Tokayev.

The Head of State went on to add that the government will surely take measures to compensate the damage caused by floods.

The financial and political damage is more than serious. This should also be taken into account. Therefore, the government now has a lot of work before it, said Tokayev.

Earlier Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to prevent human casualties. The Head of State also assigned the government to keep prices for socially significant services and foods down in the flood-hit regions. In addition, Tokayev called on business people to assist those affected by floods. Head of State Tokayev also tasked the government to develop a plan and take effective measures to conserve floodwaters for agricultural needs.