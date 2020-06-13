All EU countries pass COVID-19 peak except Poland, Sweden: report

WARSAW. KAZINFORM - The first wave of COVID-19 infection has passed its peak in all European Union (EU) countries except Poland and Sweden, the Polish Press Agency reported Friday, citing the latest EU report.

The report, issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said that thanks to restrictions, the EU countries managed to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections by 80 percent in comparison with the peak of the pandemic.

However, the report said that the incidence rate of COVID-19 in Poland and Sweden is now at the highest level yet observed.

In EU countries, the current 14-day incidence rate is below 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while Sweden is the only country whose rate is above 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua