All EXPO 2017 facilities to be built on time - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev vowed all EXPO 2017 facilities in Astana will be constructed on time.

"I was told that Samruk-Kazyna [National Welfare Fund] had saved 53 billion tenge allotted for the EXPO 2017 event. On Thursday Akhmetzhan Smagulovich [CEO of JSC "NC "EXPO 2017"] reported that the company saved 155 million tenge and returned it to the republican budget," President Nazarbayev said at the 17th extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan Party on Friday adding that he is convinced that all EXPO 2017 facilities will be built on time.

Besides, the Kazakh President said there is no need to construct posh kindergartens with swimming pools and botanic gardens. "Kindergartens are the place where our kids learn something new. There is no need for swimming pools, botanic gardens and Doric columns," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.