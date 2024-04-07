All flood victims to receive financial and other necessary support – President

On Saturday, April 6, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan in connection with the devastating floods which hit ten regions of the country. The President stated that everyone will receive financial assistance and will not be left without state support, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The President said that Kazakhstan must draw lessons from these large-scale floods. These problems include shortcomings in organizational measures to prevent natural disasters, shortage of water professionals, and negligent attitude towards nature.

“Addressing the citizens affected by the floods, I want to say: none of you will be left without state support, all of you will be provided with financial and other necessary assistance, and all your financial losses will be compensated,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He set a task to use the state material reserve to help citizens affected by floods. The Government should also develop and clarify compensation mechanisms, he added.