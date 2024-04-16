All government agencies should learn lessons from flood consequences – President

President Kassym-Jomar Tokayev tasked the Government, central and local executive authorities to cancel image-building and other events, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

With the consideration of complicated flood situation in several regions, for the purpose of saving budgetary funds, the President tasked the Government, central and local executive authorities to cancel holding image-building and other large events.

The President reminded of his decision to cancel the Astana Economic Forum and to curb expenditures of the World Nomad Games, as well as to reduce the budget of holding and participation of Kazakhstan in the EXPO 2025 in Tokyo.

The Head of State also pointed out that all government agencies need to learn lessons from the flood consequences.