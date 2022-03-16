All guilty of tragic events to carry punishment, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President assured that all guilty of tragic events will carry punishment, Kazinform reports.

«Some 2,000 people were detained amid the tragic events occurred in Kazakhstan in January and the state of emergency for various violations,» the Head of State said delivering the Address to the Nation.

Many people were released.

The President stressed that people who committed serious crimes will fully carry punishment.

As stated there, criminal investigations were launched.