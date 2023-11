ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All highways leading to the Kazakh capital city Astana have been reopened this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana police.

Astana-Atbasar, Astana-Karaganda, Astana-Kokshetau and Astana-Pavlodar highways were closed due to bad weather conditions at 2:44 p.m. on December 4.