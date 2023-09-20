All holy books deserve legal protection against vandalism – President

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s concern about recent acts of profound disrespect towards holy books at the 78 th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

“The search for peace is not just about the banning of weapons or the signing of declarations. Interreligious and interfaith dialogue plays a key role in fostering a culture of peace. We are therefore concerned about recent acts of profound disrespect towards holy books. Such barbaric acts against Islam or any other religions cannot be accepted as expressions of freedom, free speech and democracy. All holy books, including Quran, deserve legal protection against vandalism,” President Tokayev emphasized.

The Head of State noted that ‘a culture of peace can only be based on the principles of unity in diversity and mutual respect’.

“I am proud therefore of the outstanding role of the Astana-based Congress of the leaders of world religions. In brief, Kazakhstan is a peace-loving nation that pursues its own national interest while continuously searching for peaceful solutions of pending international issues,” the Kazakh President said of the Congress.

“Independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty are core principles that will guide my people now and in the future. We will continue cooperation with our major allies on all strategic issues,” he added.