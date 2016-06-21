All Kazakh men out of Wimbledon qualifying round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Monday was a sad day for Kazakhstani tennis as all three representatives of our country in Men's Singles event bowed out on Day 1 of qualifying at Wimbledon, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Qualifying proved to be difficult for Kazakhstani hopefuls Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Dmitry Popko and Andrey Golubev as they failed to win through to the second round.



Nedovyesov was eliminated by 29-year-old Slovak Lukas Lacko 4-6, 2-6.



Dmitry Popko who was up against Chinese Li Zhe lost 2-6, 5-7.



Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka stopped Andrey Golubev 6-0, 6-4.