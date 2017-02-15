All Kazakh villages to have 4G by 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev all villages in Kazakhstan will have access to the Internet by 2025.

During a plenary session of the Majilis Minister Abayev said that the plan is to cover all regional centers with 4G networks.

According to him, the project will require two stages. During the first in 2017-2019, it is planned to connect 1,291 villages to the web. And during the second stage in 2020-2025 it will be around 4,000. As the result 3 million people will have access to 4G Internet.