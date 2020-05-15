All Kazakhstanis arrived from Tokyo, Seoul tested negative for COVID-19

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM All 156 Kazakhstanis airlifted from Tokyo and Seoul were tested negative for COVID-19, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

The evacuation plane carrying Kazakhstanis landed in Pavlodar on May 14. Upon arrival all of them were taken to the quarantine hospital to undergo coronavirus tests. All were tested negative. All travelers will stay under home quarantine at the places of their residence.