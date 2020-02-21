EN
    16:07, 21 February 2020 | GMT +6

    All Kazakhstanis from Diamond Princess to return home tomorrow

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Two more Kazakhstanis stranded aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan were allowed to disembark after the two-week quarantine, the Telegram-Channel of the Kazakh MFA reports.

    They are staying now at one of the Tokyo hotels.

    Four Kazakhstanis, two women and two children, aboard the ship quarantined earlier due to the coronavirus spread were tested negative. They are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan tomorrow, the MFA’s press service reports.


