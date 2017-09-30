All Kazakhstanis injured in Turkey are back home

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All nationals of Kazakhstan who were injured in the road accident in Antalya, Turkey have returned home, Kazinform reports.

As a reminder, the road accident in Antalya left seven tourists from Kazakhstan injured. Of seven, three came back home earlier. Four others sustained severe injuries and were in serious condition.



According to the press service of the Taldykorgan city administration, they were taken to the regional hospital №2 in Almaty city upon arrival from Turkey.



"They are in moderately grave condition. We need to check the patients carefully and only after that make conclusions," said chief physician of the hospital Birzhan Ospanov, noting the all medical tests will take place on Monday.



Nursultan, Almagul, Aidyn and Asyly, all 25, injured in Antalya, will stay in the hospital for the time being.