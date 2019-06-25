All missing Arys kids found, Interior Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "All the children who went missing as a result of the explosion occurred yesterday in the town of Arys have been found and returned to the their families," Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan Yuri Ilyin said.

"As of today all kids have already rejoined their parents," he said answering the questions of jouranlists after the Government meeting.



As earlier reported, the blast at the ammunition depot of the military unit rocked the town of Arys yesterday morning.