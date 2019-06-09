All necessary conditions created for voters - Georgian observer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kakhaber Okriashvili, an international Observer, Member of the Georgian Parliament, shared his opinion on the ongoing election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Three observers came from Georgia. In the morning we took up our duties. During that period, we have registered no violations. All necessary conditions have been created for voters," Okriashvili told a briefing for mass media.

"We were surprised at the activity of people. We have seen how people stood in a long line in one of the polling stations," he added.