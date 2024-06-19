All of Kazakhstan’s water reservoirs almost full

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan has provided a summary of the reservoirs’ status across the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Four major reservoirs of the West Kazakhstan region are currently at 91% capacity, which are functioning as usual.

The Akmola region’s two largest reservoirs are 97.4% full.

Two large reservoirs in northern Kazakhstan are almost full up to 99.6%.

Two large water reservoirs in the Aktobe region are 88.5% full.

In the East Kazakhstan region, the average filling of two large reservoirs is at 92.6%.

The Shulba water reservoir in the Abai region is 91% full.

Three large water reservoirs in the Karaganda region are at a similar level of capacity.

Two large water reservoirs in the Kostanay region are measured at 88.6%.

Water collected in water reservoirs will be used for agricultural and industrial needs.