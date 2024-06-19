EN
    All of Kazakhstan’s water reservoirs almost full

    Photo credit: the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan has provided a summary of the reservoirs’ status across the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Four major reservoirs of the West Kazakhstan region are currently at 91% capacity, which are functioning as usual. 

    The Akmola region’s two largest reservoirs are 97.4% full.

    Two large reservoirs in northern Kazakhstan are almost full up to 99.6%.

    Two large water reservoirs in the Aktobe region are 88.5% full.

    In the East Kazakhstan region, the average filling of two large reservoirs is at 92.6%.

    The Shulba water reservoir in the Abai region is 91% full.

    Three large water reservoirs in the Karaganda region are at a similar level of capacity.

    Two large water reservoirs in the Kostanay region are measured at 88.6%. 

    Water collected in water reservoirs will be used for agricultural and industrial needs.

    Karaganda region Akmola region Kostanay region Ministries East Kazakhstan region Ministry of Agriculture Abai region West Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
