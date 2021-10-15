All our achievements due to independence, Ashimbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «All the country’s achievements are the outcomes of independence,» Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said.

«Today’s forum is dated to the 30 th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. Independence is the country’s core value, the cherished dream of our ancestors. All the country’s achievements are the outcomes of independence. Thanks to sovereignty we restore the language and mentality, history and traditions, culture and spirituality. Over the past 30 years Kazakhstan carried out consistent socioeconomic and political reforms,» the Speaker said addressing the VII Congress of Sociologists of Kazakhstan.

He added that the world acknowledged Kazakhstan as a stable, respected, strong and friendly country. It is, undoubtedly, the outcomes of the strategic policy of First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The key task is to promote Kazakhstan and further strengthen its independence.