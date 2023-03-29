EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:20, 29 March 2023 | GMT +6

    All parties and candidates enjoyed equal opportunities during Mar 19 elections - President

    None
    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says all parties and candidates were provided with equal opportunities during the March 19 early election of Majilis and maslikhat, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, the agitation campaign and the voting process were widely covered in mass media. «As foreign and local observers said, all parties and candidates were offered equal opportunities. The President cannot be a member of any party, and governors do not lead branches of parties,» said Tokayev at the opening of the first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation.

    According to him, the party lists did not include any prominent public officials.

    «Thus, equal opportunities have been created for all parties. Both the voters and candidates demonstrated high activeness,» he stressed.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament President of Kazakhstan Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!