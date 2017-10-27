All parties of Astana process confirm participation in next round of talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All parties of the Astana process on Syria confirmed their participation in the upcoming talks, which will be held in Astana on October 30-31, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The delegation of Russia will be headed by the Special Envoy of the President of the Russian Federation for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, the delegation of Turkey - by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and the delegation of Iran - by Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari.



Delegations of the Syrian Government and the Syrian Opposition will also participate in the upcoming meeting, as well as representatives of the United Nations, the United States and Jordan who hold Observer status.



The day before the event, representatives of the Guarantor Countries intend to hold bilateral and trilateral consultations at the expert level. Plenary meeting with the participation of all parties is scheduled for October 31.



The forthcoming meeting is aimed at preserving the achieved results to strengthen the ceasefire regime in Syria, as well as increasing efforts in the further stabilization of the situation in the country at the stage of transition to a political settlement of the crisis.