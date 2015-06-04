All preferences for investors in Kazakhstan apply for agricultural sector as well - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All preferences for investors in Kazakhstan apply for the agricultural sector as well, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the 28th sitting of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

"According to estimations of the experts and investors working in our country, Kazakhstan has created the best conditions in the regions for investments. Investors in the priority sectors are exempted from paying corporate income taxes, land taxes - up to ten years, property taxes - up to eight years. The stability of the tax legislation is guaranteed. I think there not too many countries with so lucrative conditions for doing business," N. Nazarbayev said.

According to the President, investors in Kazakhstan have an opportunity to hire foreign workers for all the period of implementation of the project and for one year after the launch without any additional permits. It also applies for the agricultural sector. Besides, there is a task on development of processing of agricultural products as a diversified and oriented at export economy sector.