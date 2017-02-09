All regional centers to be covered by 4G by the end of 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the end of 2017 all regional centers of Kazakhstan will be covered by high-speed 4G connection, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev.

"3G and 4G networks are actively developing. The number of subscribers reached 14 million. We are planning to cover all regional centers with 4G networks by the end of 2017", said the minister.

According to him, development of communication networks has benefits both for the population, which receives high-quality services and the carriers who increase their subscriber base, and for the state in the form of new sources of budget replenishment.

"For example, in 2016 the budget received about 70 billion tenge in fees and charges for the use of radio spectrum", said the Minister.

Also, in order to reduce the "digital divide" between rural and urban areas, before 2020 the ministry plans to cover, more than 1,300 villages, (2 million people) with fiber-optic lines.

"In this regard I instruct the Department of Communications to coordinate the project concept with the Ministry of National Economy before March 1st", concluded the minister.