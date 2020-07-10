All regional governors and some ministers deserve reprimands, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has said all governors of the regions and a number of ministers deserve to be reprimanded while addressing the extended Government session on Friday, Kazinform correspondent cites the Akorda's Twitter account.

A number of governors of the regions have already been reprimanded for failing to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the President, the country has entered a critical phase in its socioeconomic development. He went on to say skilled and selfless actions by the Government and regional governors are needed to address the crisis which is likely to worsen. Such an outlook is forecast for the global economy of which Kazakhstan is a part, the President said.