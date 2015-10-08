All regions helped to organize celebration of 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate in Taraz - N. Nazarbayev

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - All the regions of the country contributing to organization of the celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in Taraz, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the ceremony of opening of the monument to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in Taraz.

"All the regions were involved in decoration of Taraz and preparing the city for the celebration. The monument was erected, the houses and public facilities were repaired and we are thankful to all the regions contributing to the holiday," N. Nazarbayev said.

The celebration of the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate began in Taraz today. More than 200 thousand guests from the regions of the country and foreign countries arrived to attend the celebratory events.