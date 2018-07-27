All regions of Kazakhstan to see Blood Moon eclipse

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On the night of 27th to 28th July, residents of entire Kazakhstan and most of Russia will have the opportunity able to admire a rare but extremely interesting and unusual astronomical event, Kazinform correspondent cites the Lunar and Planet Physics Laboratory of the Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute based in Almaty.

The lunar eclipse will begin at 11:13 p.m. and will end at 3:13 a.m. Astana time. According to the astronomers, the lunar eclipse will be observed in all regions of Kazakhstan. The unusual phenomenon will be visible to the naked eye.

This night the moon will pass through the center of the Earth's shadow.

The lunar eclipse will happen simultaneously with the perihelic opposition of Mars. The remarkable thing is that such coincidence occurs once every 25,000 years.