All roads will lead to Kazakhstan - Majilis Speaker Nigmatulin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilir Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has stressed the importance of ratification of the draft laws that will help use Kazakhstan's transit and transport potential to the maximum at the plenary session today, Kazinform reports.

The Majilis deputies endorsed amendments to the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on international motor service as well as the Kazakh-Norwegian Agreement on international motor transportation.



The agreements with Uzbekistan and Norway are called to shape up global logistics schemes with the use of Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure, Nurlan Nigmatulin said.



"It is of paramount importance, if we want to implement the tasks set by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev on making maximum use of Kazakhstan's transit potential and turn it into a Eurasian transport and logistics hub. After we achieve that, we will be able to say that ‘all roads lead to Kazakhstan'," Nigmatulin added.



Ratification of the agreements will allow to create legal framework for passenger and motor transportation and develop trade and economic cooperation.