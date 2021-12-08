EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:33, 08 December 2021 | GMT +6

    All-round support of youth one of priorities of Kazakhstan’s state policy – President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All-round support of youth is one of the priorities of our state policy, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the awarding ceremony of the Tauelsizdik urpaktary grant in the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev noted that the new generation of citizens has grown during the years of Kazakhstan’s Independence. All-round support of Kazakhstani youth is one of the priorities of the state policy.

    The Head of State continued by reminding that amid the ongoing crisis in early 1990s Kazakhstan had launched the unprecedented Bolashak Scholarship Program initiated by First President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Thanks to that program, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thousands of young Kazakhstanis have a chance to get a top-notch education abroad. Many of them already make their contribution to Kazakhstan’s gradual development.

    Recall that the awarding ceremony of the Tauelsizdik urpaktary grant kicked off in Nur-Sultan earlier this morning. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis in several areas, including science, culture, information technologies, business, and media.


    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Education President of Kazakhstan Bolashak Scholarship President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!