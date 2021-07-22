All Russian vaccines effective against known COVID-19 strains, Vector Center says
«At this moment, we can be confident that all the Russian vaccines - and those tests are being conducted constantly - protect against the known coronavirus variants but one cannot relax,» he said.
The scientist stressed that the rate of inoculation against the coronavirus infection is a «very serious weapon» against the emergence of such variants.
Earlier, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned about the threat of the emergence of a coronavirus strain more dangerous than Delta which may resist the existing vaccines. According to him, inoculation of 70% of the population of each country by the middle of next year will allow to stop the pandemic of the novel coronavirus and relaunch the world economy.