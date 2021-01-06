All schools in Slovakia to continue distance learning from Jan 11

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - All schools will continue in remote learning from January 11, the Education, Science, Research and Sports Ministry communications department told TASR on Monday, adding that only kindergartens for children of parents working in the critical infrastructure and for children of parents who are not allowed to work from home will be open, TASR reports.

According to the plan of the Education Ministry, the situation from January 18 could look as follows: kindergartens will be open, and the teaching process for the first level of primary schools and special schools will also be resumed. The Education Ministry recommends testing parents and employees. The second level of primary schools and secondary schools continue in distance education from that date.

«After the end of the lockdown from January 25, kindergartens will be opened in the standard mode, as well as the first level of primary schools. The second level of primary schools should switch to presence learning, while the Public Health Office will determine the testing of pupils and school employees by a decree. Secondary schools will also be open, also under the conditions of testing students and school staff.

The ministry added that these conditions are preliminary and will depend on the development of the situation. In addition, local conditions may be changed or modified by regional public health offices.

The date for examining and evaluating students for the first half of the school year 2020/2021 has been extended to March 31, Education, Science, Research and Sports Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) posted on a social network on Monday.

The minister further wrote that the external part of the secondary-school leaving exams in the school year 2020/2021 has been cancelled, Education. The written form of the internal part of the leaving exams will take place from April 12. The oral form of the internal part will be held from May 17.