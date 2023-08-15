EN
    19:18, 15 August 2023 | GMT +6

    All schools need to have modern subject-based classes – Smailov

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov instructed the governors of all regions to ensure schools’ full modernization with modern subject-based classes in all of them, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «There are issues on schools’ modernization as well. 948 schools are believed to underwent modernization, however, only 290 are equipped with modern classes of robotics, chemistry, biology, physics, and it is not enough,» said Smailov at the government meeting Tuesday.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister instructed the governors of all regions to ensure schools’ full modernization with modern subject-based classes in all of them.

    Earlier the Kazakh Prime minister criticized the readiness of schools for the academic year.


