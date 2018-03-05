EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:13, 05 March 2018 | GMT +6

    All Serie A matches postponed after Fiorentina captain's death

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM All Serie A matches scheduled for Sunday have been postponed following the death of Fiorentina's captain, Davide Astori, EFE cites the Italian league's announcement.

    Astori, age 31, died in a hotel room in the northern Italian city of Udine, where Fiorentina had been holding its camp ahead of a league match against Udinese.

    "All the fixtures scheduled for today are postponed as a sign of mourning. Farwell Astori," Serie A tweeted.

    Astori joined the Milan youth academy and played for Cagliari and Roma before moving on loan to Fiorentina, later signing a long-term contract in 2016.

    null null 
    Photo: Efe.com

    Tags:
    Sport Football Incidents Europe World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!