All Tu-154 flights suspended

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All flights of Tu-154 have been suspended till the causes of air crash of December 25 are established, RBK reported.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation decided to temporarily terminate all flights of Tu-154 airplanes until investigation is complete", - the course wrote.

According to the source, this decision will not affect the air service due to a limited number of airplanes of this type are in operation.

Earlier Minister of Transport of Russia Maxim Sokolov told that the airplanes of Tu-154B-2 modification operate for the Ministry of Defense only, therefore the decision regarding their future operation will be made by the Ministry. In civil aviation, according to Sokolov, only Tu-154M are used, and their further operation is not being questioned.