All Turkic states to use Latin-based Kazakh script - professor Mirzoyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Doctor of Science (Philology) and professor Knyaz Mirzoyev shared his thoughts on Kazakhstan's intention to introduce the new standard of the Latin-based Kazakh script, Kazinform reports.

"We are not just switching over to the Latin script, we are returning to it. It is natural to return to one's roots (...) The switchover of the Kazakh language to the Latin script will let the entire Turkic-speaking world use it (...) Latinization of the Kazakh alphabet is the foundation of modernization of public conscience," professor Mirzoyev said at the extended session of the scientific advisory board of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana on Friday.



He noted that presently Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan all use the Latin script.



Mirzoyev also believes that the transition to the Latin script will enable the Kazakh people in all corners of our planet to communicate without boundaries. It should be mentioned that the Kazakh people in Kazakhstan and Mongolia use the Cyrillic alphabet, those residing in China, Afghanistan, and Iran write in the Arab script and those living in Europe and Turkey - the Latin one.