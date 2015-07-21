Alleged murderer of Akmola region official arrested

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A court in Akmola region has sanctioned arrest of Bagdat Batenov who allegedly killed head of the regional administration in mid July.

Mr. Batenov is suspected of murdering the head of the Belagash rural district in Akmola region. According to the local police, Bagdat Batenov brutally stabbed the victim to death on July 14. The woman died of sustained stab wounds in a hospital. The alleged killer will remain in custody for next two months. He can face up to 12 years in jail.