Alleged Palestinian gunman killed during West Bank raid by Israeli forces

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM A Palestinian man was fatally shot Sunday by Israeli forces attempting to arrest him in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, according to an Israeli Army statement, Kazinform has learned from EFE.

34-year-old Amar Ajmad Halil, from Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, who was believed to be responsible for opening fire in Ateret and Nabi Saleh in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday, was killed during a joint operation by Israel's army, intelligence agency and police to arrest him.

The suspect tried to open fire against the security forces after they found him; they shot back which resulted in his death, the IDF said.

"Overnight, while joint forces operated to apprehend assailant who opened fire twice Sat, the suspect attempted to open fire. Forces fired back."

Police confirmed that another person who was also arrested.

According to Israeli sources, Halil had been involved in Saturday's attack, when Palestinian assailants fired on a vehicle close to the Jewish settlement of Ateret in the occupied West Bank, causing minor injuries to a civilian.

Another military statement issued later on Saturday said shots had been heard at an IDF post in Nabi Saleh, though no one was injured.

"Earlier this evening, forces heard shots fired at an IDF post in Nabi Saleh. No injuries reported. Forces found 2 bullet casings in the area", the IDF said on Twitter.

The incidents come amid a wave of violence affecting the region since October 2015, in which 266 Palestinians, 46 Israelis and four people of other nationalities have been killed.

The latest attack that resulted in fatalities occurred this weekend when two Israeli policemen died after three Israeli-Arab assailants opened fire on security forces near the Esplanade of the Mosques in East Jerusalem.





The attackers were subsequently shot by security forces.