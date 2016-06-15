Alligator drags two-year-old boy into lagoon at Disney World resort in Florida

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A search is under way for a two-year-old boy snatched by an alligator at a hotel at the Disney World resort in Florida.

The child was taken by the alligator in the Seven Seas Lagoon, near Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, about 9.20pm ET on Tuesday.

Nearly four hours into the search effort - jointly co-ordinated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife, Reedy Creek Fire Rescue, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office - the boy had still not been found.

Orange County sheriff, Jerry Demings, told reporters the boy had been playing at the water's edge that evening under parental supervision when he was taken by the alligator.

Demings said the family had been on the beach and wading in shallow water.

The boy's father saw the animal - reportedly between 4-7ft long - take his son, and entered the water to wrestle him from its jaws.

"There is a sandy beach area and the family was out simply relaxing... and in the water along the lake's edge at the time the alligator attacked the child.

"The father entered the water and tried to grab the child and was not successful in doing so. At some point I am told the mother may also have entered the water.

"The parents diligently tried to get the child," said Demings.

The rescue attempt failed and a lifeguard nearby was alerted. Witnesses to the incident had given detailed accounts to authorities.

The family was on holiday from Nebraska, and the boy was one of three children. The father was believed to have scratched his hand in his attempt to grab his child from the alligator and was currently being assisted by authorities.

The search would continue through the night until the boy was found, said Demings.

"As a father, as a grandfather, I'm going to hope for the best in these circumstances. But based upon my 35 years of law enforcement experience we know that we have some challenges ahead of ourselves at this time."

But he said authorities remained "very hopeful" that the child would be located.

Chad Weber, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, extended "thoughts and prayers" to the family. The commission was running the investigation in parallel with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Weber said the two were "putting every effort into locating the child and trapping this alligator".

An alligator trapper was already out on the water, he said. The investigation would take into account any previous reports of alligators sighted at the lagoon.

A spokeswoman for Walt Disney gave a short statement at the press conference to say that Walt Disney World Resort was "devastated by this tragic accident".

"Our thoughts are with the family, and we are helping the family and doing everything we can to assist law enforcement."

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators are found in all of the state's 67 counties, living in marshes, swamps, rivers and lakes. Population growth, particularly in waterside areas, has led to "more frequent alligator-human interactions, and a greater potential for conflict".

The commission provides advice on how to coexist with alligators.

American crocodiles also are found in the state, primarily in the south.

