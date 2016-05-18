Almagul Akhmetzhanova appointed Chairman of Khabar Agency JSC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has introduced new Chairman of the Board of JSC "Khabar" Agency" Almagul Akhmetzhanova to the staff of the company today.

Ms Akhmetzhanova will replace Aidos Ukibai who became the press secretary of the Kazakh President on May 16.

Native of Almaty city, Ms Akhmetzhanova majored in Sociology at a university and graduated in 1998.

Ms Akhmetzhanova joined Khabar Agency back in 1999 taking on the roles of editor, producer, and director of TV shows. Since 2012 she has served as first deputy Chairman of the Board.