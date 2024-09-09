EN
    17:46, 09 September 2024

    Almat Latipbek of Kazakhstan wins gold in horseback wrestling event at World Nomad Games

    World Nomad Games
    Photo: 5th World Nomad Games Directorate

    Almat Latipbek of Kazakhstan claimed the men’s 70kg audaryspak (horseback wrestling) gold at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    It's worth noting that the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) competitions brought together 64 sportsmen from nine countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Russia, China, the U.S., Türkiye and Hungary.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Yermek Kuralbay brought his country the first gold medal after claiming a victory in the men’s 60kg audaryspak (horseback wrestling) final bout.

    To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

