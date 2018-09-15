EN
    15:05, 15 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Almaty agrarians kick off fair in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An agricultural fair of Almaty region has kicked off next to the ‘Kazakhstan' Sports Complex in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana city administration's official website.

    Newly appointed mayor of Astana city Bakhyt Sultanov and governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov paid a visit to the fair.

    Almaty agrarians brought over 470 tons of products to the fair, including meat, dairy, fish products, vegetables, fruits, sugar, flour, grains and more. Almaty producers are also planning to sell 15 tons of their famous apples.
    The two-day fair will run through September 16.
    Tags:
    Astana Almaty region Agriculture
