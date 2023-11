ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Board of Directors of JSC "Almaty International Airport" has elected Dauren Yerdebay it new Chairman, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to KASE.

Mr. Yerdebay was elected on April 24, 2017.

As it was reported, earlier this year Almaty airport elected Raushan Sagadiyeva, Dauren Yerdebay and Aibol Bekmukhambetov as Board Members.