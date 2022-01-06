EN
    06:45, 06 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Almaty Airport set free

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «The Almaty Airport seized earlier by terrorists was set free as a result of the anti-terror operation,» deputy Mayor of Almaty city Yerzhan Babakumarov said.

    As earlier reported, five planes as well as the airport were seized in Almaty.

    Due to escalation of the situation Almaty imposed the state of emergency until January 19.

    The authorities urged all to avoid public places.

    Besides, 190 seek for medical assistance as a result of unrest in the city.


