Almaty Akimat, Kazmkommertsbank agree to support social facilities (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Administrations Office of Almaty city and "Kazkommertsbank" JSC have signed a 300-billion tenge memorandum within the public-private partnership in 2015-2018.

The document is aimed at supporting social and economic facilities of the city. According to Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek, the task of the document is to create conditions so that entrepreneurs could work, create jobs, and pay taxes. "We need efficient and transparent management of public money. Therefore, it is important to make cooperation with non-governmental organizations of the city," said Baibek. The Mayor reminded that since 2008 in Almaty at the expense of public funds has been put into operation 11 objects of education. B. Baibek stressed that despite the current economic situation, it is planned to commission 16 objects of education. He added that 5 new health care facilities and 104 housing buildings are under construction. By the end of the year it is planned to complete construction of sports and recreation complex of ski sports. According to the shareholder of JSC "Kazkommertsbank" Kenes Rakishev, the bank will allocate funds for the construction of a new school for 1200 children in Nauryzbai area. Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazkommertsbank" Magzhan Auezov noted that in 2010-2011 the bank and the city's administration office signed a joint memorandum which covered the main areas of lending, investment and sponsorship. He informed that within 4 years Kazkomnertsbank has funded projects worth 300 billion tenge.