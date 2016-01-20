EN
    10:55, 20 January 2016

    Almaty akimat to choose city’s brand book

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor's Office announces an open competition for creation of the city's brand book.

    The goal of the contest is to identify the best conceptual projects for creating a brand book of Almaty.
    The brand book should comprise the city's urban-planning traditions, promote renovation of the city, consolidate its individual peculiarities as well as take into account its cultural and historical heritage and modern development tendencies.

    Workshops, advertising agencies, artists, designers, project organizations and students majoring in arts are invited to partake in the competition. The number of works submitted for the contest is not limited.

    Applications will be accepted till February 15, 2016 in Almaty at the following address: Office 2, 89A Dosmukhamedov Street, LLP Almatyzharnam, or by email: [email protected]. Tel: +7(727)2929794.

    The winner of the competition will receive 1 mln tenge.

