Almaty and Johns Hopkins clinic strengthens cooperation against COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM - Under the chairmanship of the Deputy Mayor of Almaty Erzhan Babakumarov, an online webinar was held with representatives of the Johns Hopkins clinic, dedicated to the exchange of experience in the fight against COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The meeting was organized for medical workers who are directly involved in the timely diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection.

Babakumarov on behalf of the Mayor’s office of Almaty expressed gratitude to the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in San Francisco and the company «Medical Innovative Technologies» for organizing the webinar.

During the webinar, Babakumarov informed the participants of the meeting about the situation with COVID-19 in Almaty and the measures taken by the city in the fight against the pandemic.

Representatives of the clinic shared their experience on the treatment algorithm for COVID-19 in a hospital setting, treatment of coronavirus infection in the intensive care unit, and discussed organizational features in the treatment of patients.

At the end of the webinar, an agreement was reached on the transfer of the methods and protocols for the treatment of COVID-19, approved and used in the Johns Hopkins clinic. The materials will be translated and arranged in the form of a manual by the company «Medico-innovative technologies».