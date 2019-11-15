Almaty and Moscow ink memorandum of cooperation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A conference on investment, trade, economic and business cooperation was held within the framework of the Days of Moscow in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Days of Moscow are dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the cities’ twin relations.

In a welcoming speech Deputy Akim of Almaty city Yerzhan Babakumarov noted the symbolism of friendly relations between the two cities.

According to his words, relations between the cities are united by historical and cultural solidarity.

Yevgeny Bobrov, Consul General of Russia in Almaty, emphasized that Moscow and Almaty play a key role in cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.

He informed that as per the previous year the trade turnover of Almaty and Russia reached USD4.7 billion. At the same time, Moscow’s trade turnover with Kazakhstan amounts to USD4 billion. He added that the Days of Moscow in Almaty will enhance bilateral relations.

A memorandum of cooperation for 2020-2023 was signed between the Almaty Akimat and the Moscow government. The document defines bilateral relations in trade, economy, and science, technical, humanitarian and cultural cooperation.

A separate paragraph in the memorandum highlights events dedicated to the anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Moscow and Almaty are closely linked by the heroic past and the invaluable contribution of Kazakh divisions to the victory in the battle for Moscow which became a turning point in the World War II.