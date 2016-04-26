Almaty-Antalya flights canceled

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights are delayed and some flights are canceled in Almaty due to unfavourable weather conditions.

As it was informed, the flights from Almaty to Astana are delayed. The flights to Aktau, Moscow and two flights to Antalya are canceled.

Two flights from Astana to Almaty are also delayed. Besides, the flights from Aktau and two flights from Antalya are also canceled.

The delay varies from 30 minutes to 6-7 hours.