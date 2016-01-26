Almaty approved 46 projects under Industrialization Map

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 46 projects will be implemented in Almaty under Industrialization Map, Mayor of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek told a briefing today.

“Presently, the city’s industrial output is 646 bln 300 mln tenge which is 0.2% higher against the previous period. The share of commercial services in Almaty makes 86%, while the share of industry is 5% only. As per Industrialization program, we have approved 46 projects worth 112 bln tenge. In 2016, we plan to launch 10 industrial projects to the amount of 38 bln 200 mln tenge, which will allow to provide 4,534 people with jobs,” the Mayor said.

He reminded that Almaty is Kazakhstan’s largest city, which gives 20% of GDP and 31% of the country’s tax revenues.