Almaty Arena, Halyk Arena to become temporary COVID-19 hospitals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty Arena and Halyk Arena of Almaty are planned to be turned into temporary COVID-19 hospitals if surrounding medical facilities have a surge in COVID-19 patients, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the head of the public health department Kamalzhan Nadyrov, the issue of turning the Almaty Arena and Halyk Arena into coronavirus treatment facilities is being worked out. Halyk Arena is planned to be equipped with 500 beds. JSC Railway Hospital will be equipped with additional 150 beds for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.

He added that with a further deterioration of the situation, it is possible to increase the number of beds on the basis of Halyk Arena and Almaty Arena. Thus, the number of beds will be increased to 3,740.

To date, 3,429 coronavirus-infected patients are registered in the city of Almaty. 2,177 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus. Almaty city recorded 20 coronavirus-related deaths.